Comparing Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) & The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roma Green Finance and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.01%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

42.3% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Roma Green Finance and The RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $13.64 million 0.61 N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group $973.25 million 0.75 $57.15 million $3.46 6.64

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Dividends

Roma Green Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.1%. The RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. The RMR Group pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The RMR Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 5.93% 7.78% 5.41%

Summary

The RMR Group beats Roma Green Finance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

