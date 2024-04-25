Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$24.75

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.