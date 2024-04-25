Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $20.83

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts have commented on PSFE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

PSFE opened at $14.61 on Monday. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $887.84 million, a PE ratio of -44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Paysafe by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 314,617 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $2,928,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

