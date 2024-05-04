Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.17.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$20.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.99.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Corporate insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

