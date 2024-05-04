Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

About Slate Grocery REIT

SGR.UN opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$651.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.34. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.75.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.