Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$0.94

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CJR.B. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

