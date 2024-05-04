FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $11.16. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 65,725 shares trading hands.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

