Nextech3D.AI Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextech3D.AI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

