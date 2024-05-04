Brokers Set Expectations for Lantronix, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lantronix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lantronix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTRX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.