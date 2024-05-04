TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.66

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $13.25. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 6,714,334 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,353,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after buying an additional 2,177,640 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,144,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after buying an additional 1,824,094 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

