B. Riley Comments on Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance
BZH opened at $27.69 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Further Reading
