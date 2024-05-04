Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

