Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.37. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 153,727 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,045,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

