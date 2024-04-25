SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $87.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

