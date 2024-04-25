Sigma Planning Corp Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.48 and its 200-day moving average is $234.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

