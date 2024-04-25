Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,833 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.48 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2252 per share. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.