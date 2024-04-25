Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,232,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.