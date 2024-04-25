Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

