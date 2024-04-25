Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,910 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.