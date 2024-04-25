Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.56% from the company’s previous close.

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.39.

SKE stock opened at C$6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$571.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.78. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

