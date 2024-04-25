St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.79) to GBX 637 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.75 ($7.99).

LON STJ opened at GBX 444 ($5.48) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 393.60 ($4.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,245 ($15.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 601.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22,200.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,434.19). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

