Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

