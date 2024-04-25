Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

