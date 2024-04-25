Cwm LLC Acquires 11,833 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,606,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS BBCA opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.