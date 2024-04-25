GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE:GATX opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

