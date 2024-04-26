DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in DoorDash by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of -89.59, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

