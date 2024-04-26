Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $90.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

