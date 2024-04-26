OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.5 %

ORLY opened at $1,054.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,014.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.94.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

