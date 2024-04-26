eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

