Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Baidu by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

