Duality Advisers LP Sells 49,559 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

