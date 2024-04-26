FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,085 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 328,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

