Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 76,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,847,000. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PTNQ opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.