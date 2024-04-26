Cwm LLC Sells 256 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $890.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $949.30 and its 200 day moving average is $893.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

