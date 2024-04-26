Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.86. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $179.70 and a 1-year high of $233.79.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.