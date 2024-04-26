Cwm LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

