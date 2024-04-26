Cwm LLC Buys 9,870 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 714,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 861.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,718,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.