NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NWE opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

