DexCom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,495 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,616 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Get DexCom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Institutional Trading of DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.