Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Coupang Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

