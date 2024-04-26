J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $642.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

