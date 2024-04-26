Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 6,787.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Driven Brands by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 32.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.