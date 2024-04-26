Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $674,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $1,597,350. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

