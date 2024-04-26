Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

