Strs Ohio Has $701,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Premier Financial worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.