Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,123,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

