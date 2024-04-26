Strs Ohio Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $51,180,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $20,035,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 468.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 115,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,635. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

