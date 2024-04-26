VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Stake Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.29% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLIN. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 187.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $47.72 on Friday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

