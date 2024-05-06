Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

MDB opened at $362.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.10 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $22,143,211. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

