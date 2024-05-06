Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

